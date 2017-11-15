Lady Gaga Stops Her Show To Check On a Fan After She Gets Hit in the Face and Starts Bleeding

Lady Gaga helped out a fan during her Joanna World Tour concert in Connecticut on Saturday.

The pop star, 31, noticed a fan was bleeding and stopped in the middle of her show to make sure the fan, Meredith, was alright.

“I just looked over and I saw,” Gaga said onstage as captured by a fan recorded video. “Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? Okay, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Okay.”

“Meredith,” the singer continued. “I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding.” The crowd let out a collective “aww” at the news, while some applauded Gaga’s sincere reaction to the injured fan.

VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d — Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017

“We’re going to make sure that you’re okay, all right?” she continued, as Meredith was ushered away by medics. “Okay, I think she’s going to go off now to see the doctors. What we all need to remember is that there are things more important than show business.”

“So, we’ll do this one for Meredith, all right?” she added, before sining an a cappella version of 2008 hit “Paparazzi.”

Gaga added one more thing in between verses, “Make sure to give that girl a backstage pass, too.”

The Grammy Award winner has been hard at work during her world tour, while struggling with her own health problems, which were highlighted in her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Nothing like studio therapy. Thank you @juicycouture for these awesome sparkly track shorts and comfy top. Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star 💫 like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind. A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram in early October back in the studio, writing, “Nothing like studio therapy. … Had so much fun in the studio. Made me fell like a star like the ones in the sky, you know… the real kind.”

In addition to feeling like a star, the A Star Is Born actress sparkled in a pair of Juicy Couture track shorts and sequined Polly Plume boots.

Gaga accessorized her look with a powder blue Saks Potts coat and Joanne-esque pink fedora.

“Slowly coming back to life,” she captioned one of three consecutive posts, also adding, “Tough girl on the mend,” for another photo.