Lady Gaga Sobs 'I'm Alone' in Mysterious New Preview for Her Five Foot Two Documentary

Lady Gaga is pulling back the curtain on her life for a new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Details about the film, which the 31-year-old “Bad Romance” singer teased on Instagram early Thursday morning, are sparse — though Gaga has been spotted being filmed by Me @ The Zoo documentarian Chris Moukarbel over the past year.

If he’s behind it, the film will give fans unprecedented access to Gaga’s goings-on — documenting everything from the making of her Joanne album and her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance to her Golden Globe-winning role in American Horror Story: Hotel and the aftermath of her split from fiancé Taylor Kinney.

Judging from the three preview clips Gaga posted Thursday, she won’t be shying away from revealing some of her more personal insecurities in the movie.

In one video, Gaga can be heard in tears lamenting to best friend (and celebrity stylist/designer) Brandon Maxwell about her loneliness while visuals of the star swimming by herself in a pool are shown.

“But like, I just.. I’m alone, Brandon. Every nigh,” she cries. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

Another clip shows Gaga being raised to the roof of NRG Stadium, from where she jumped off of to begin her epic Super Bowl performance.

Most mysterious is a scene in which Gaga sits frozen in a doctor’s office, wearing only a hospital robe.

‘Phase 1, let’s try to get you out of this intense pain that’s in in your face where you feel like you’re running from the title all the time,” an unnamed medical staffer tells her. “And I know there’s this component of sight that Dr. Modeer is working on. Phase 2, let’s try to get the muscles to reeducate. Phase 3 we do the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration. so I’ll be back and then I’ll talk you through.”

Meanwhile, Gaga remains busy — having just kicked off her Joanne world tour in Vancouver on Aug. 1.

Time-tested hits like “The Edge of Glory,” “Just Dance,” and “Applause” make up the set list, which also features new fan favorites like “Perfect Illusion,” “Million Reasons,” and “A-YO.”

The bold show also includes a set of fresh fashions (a bodysuit covered in over 550,000 Swarovski crystals, a custom Alexander Wang ensemble, a hand painted blazer and even a sleeping bag coat with a 10′ train) and one of the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter’s most complex stage arrangements to date.