Today’s the Big Day! Lady Gaga Takes Fans Inside Her Super Bowl Morning Routine

Wake up, Lady Gaga — it’s Super Bowl day!

The 30-year-old singer has been documenting her journey to the Super Bowl LI halftime show from rehearsals to messing around on the field, and the action didn’t stop on the big day.

Gaga shared a video of herself waking up on Sunday in a large bed with her dog laying beside her on Snapchat.

In another video, Gaga talks to the camera while wearing a red robe. She says, “Hey Little Monsters, it’s me. I’m getting ready to go to the venue to play the halftime show. So excited!”

In an Instagram story posted to both Gaga’s account and Instagram’s official account on Saturday, the Grammy winner prepped for Sunday’s show — getting her hair and makeup done while she chats with the camera.

“I will be playing the halftime show for Super Bowl LI. You are here with us today, getting a behind-the-scenes peek at our preparation for the show,” she said, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Her routine included rehearsals with her squad of dancers. Dressed in black Adidas track suits, they moved through a sped-up, soundless routine — keeping the mystery of just what songs she’ll be singing on Sunday alive.

There was also a trip to the gym and some golf cart shenanigans — all shown before Gaga took the stage for a run-through of her performance.

Gaga, who sang the national anthem at last year’s game, has been looking forward to her Super Bowl performance since she was a little girl.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer previously said. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

Of her performance game plan, Gaga explained: “I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?’ This is where I’m supposed to be.”