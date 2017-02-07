Lady Gaga’s Sales Up Over 1,000% After Super Bowl as She Scores Second-Most Watched Halftime Show Ever

Lady Gaga has scored major touchdowns in the music arena.

The singer’s 13-minute halftime show performance had a significant impact on her sales numbers on Sunday. According to Nielsen Music, Gaga sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. — an increase of over 1,000 percent compared to the day before the big game, when she sold around 15,000 digital albums and songs.

In addition, her six albums sold more than 23,000 downloads, which is 1,395 percent growth compared to the previous day.

Besides her mashup of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land,” Gaga performed six of her own singles including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons” and “Bad Romance.”

Her biggest-selling song of the night was “Million Reasons,” with 45,000 downloads, which was up nearly 900 percent.

Aside from overwhelming sales numbers, Mother Monster also garnered major viewership for Fox.

Gaga’s halftime show became the second most watched in history, according to Deadline. Her show captured a 39.1 rating with 50.2 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Still in first place with the all-time most watched Super Bowl halftime show is Katy Perry in 2015.