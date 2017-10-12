Lady Gaga is ‘Slowly Coming Back to Life’ as She Returns to the Studio Amid Health Struggles

Lady Gaga has “A Million Reasons” to be grateful, including returning to the studio.

The singer, 31, shared a photo of herself back in the studio on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Nothing like studio therapy. … Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind.”

In addition to feeling like a star, the A Star Is Born actress sparkled in a pair of Juicy Couture track shorts and sequined Polly Plume boots.

Gaga accessorized her look with a powder blue Saks Potts coat and Joanne-esque pink fedora.

“Slowly coming back to life,” she captioned one of three consecutive posts, also adding, “Tough girl on the mend,” for another photo.

The past few weeks haven’t been easy for Gaga, who revealed she suffers from the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia and was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour because of it.

The mid-September announcement that Gaga would have to reschedule numerous tour dates came just days after she canceled a performance in Brazil and opened up about her chronic illness in her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Fibromyalgia is a disorder affects an estimated 5 million adults, according to the National Institutes of Health. It can cause pain as well as fatigue, headaches and insomnia.

Despite the painful struggles, the six-time Grammy winner previously assured worried fans that she’s getting better day by day.

“Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w/ u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp,” she said.