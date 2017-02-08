Lady Gaga Responds to Body Shamers: ‘I’m Proud of My Body’

Lady Gaga has finally responded to her body shamers, and she’s not taking any prisoners.

The “Born This Way” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to address the negative commentary regarding her appearance during her vivacious Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday.

While many found Gaga’s body inspiring, some criticized her figure after she changed out of her sparkly Versace bodysuit.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” Gaga begins, with a photo of herself from the halftime show.

“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” she writes. “Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”

The singer, 30, took her time responding to her critics and with good reason. She quickly announced her Joanne World Tour after the Super Bowl performance, with plans to kick it off in August in Vancouver before wrapping it up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

In a pregame interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan, the songstress shared her intense training to get her in Super Bowl shape.

“Well I work out a lot and I do VersaClimbing while I sing,” Gaga said of her demanding workouts. “I’m singing the show while I’m doing it. Because the show is full-on cardio … it’s cardio while singing.”

Gaga even did arm exercises with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak right before going out on the field as seen on Instagram.