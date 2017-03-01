Lady Gaga to Replace Beyoncé as Coachella Headliner: Report

Out go the Bey Hive, in come the Little Monsters.

Lady Gaga will reportedly be replacing Beyoncé as the top Coachella headliner on consecutive Saturday nights, according to Billboard.

Five days ago, it was announced that Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, had to postpone her performance at this year’s Coachella on the advice of her doctors.

The publication also noted that it was important to Coachella organizers, AEG Live and Goldenvoice, that a female performer substitute for Beyoncé.

If Gaga is confirmed, she’ll be the first woman to be double-billing the festival since Björk in 2007. Beyoncé confirmed that she’ll be headlining 2018’s Coachella dates.

The replacement comes weeks after Gaga’s critically acclaimed Super Bowl LI halftime performance, which reportedly had an estimated $10 million production value.

Neither Goldenvoice nor Gaga’s reps responded immediately to PEOPLE’s request for comment.