Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Warrior Princess’ After They Both Opened Up About Their Health Issues

While she faces her health battle, Lady Gaga does not have to look far for inspiration.

The singer, 31, reached out Friday on social media to Selena Gomez — who just revealed she had a kidney transplant — after the “Born This Way” singer was hospitalized Thursday.

Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. 🙏 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017

“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess,” Gaga tweeted. “What an inspiration.”

The “Million Reasons” singer cancelled her upcoming performance at the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to her health.

A statement posted to her Twitter account read, “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance.”

“Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals,” the statement continued. “She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

She also shared a photo of herself lying on a bed writing that she was “devastated” to be unable to attend the music festival.

Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) has been open about her chronic pain in the past, and throughout her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she is shown undergoing treatments to help ease muscle spasms, which cause her to feel pain on the entire right side of her body. The singer confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

On Thursday, Gomez revealed on Instagram that she had undergone a kidney transplant.

Her best friend, Francia Raisa, was revealed to be her donor, with the “Fetish” singer writing on the caption of an Instagram photo, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Raisa’s mother, Virginia Almendarez spoke to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo following the news.

“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”