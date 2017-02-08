Lady Gaga Debuts Rollicking ‘John Wayne’ Music Video

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

It’s time to get strung out on Lady Gaga’s new music video.

The singer-songwriter released the Jonas Åkerlund-directed clip for “John Wayne,” the country-inspired banger lifted from her latest studio album, Joanne, exclusively to Apple Music on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of her performance during the second most-watched halftime show of all time on Sunday, Lady Gaga notched her fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Joanne in October. She later announced a world tour in support of the album, which includes shows in North America, Europe, and South America.

Gaga previously performed “John Wayne” as part of her Dive Bar mini tour last fall, and also belted the track alongside several models on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in December.

Check out the video for “John Wayne” on Apple Music here.