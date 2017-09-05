She may sing about being caught in a “Bad Romance,” but Lady Gaga appears to be happy as can be with boyfriend Christian Carino — even admitting she was “in love” with her CAA agent beau while performing at New York’s Citi Field recently.

The 31-year-old singer — who is in the middle of her Joanne World Tour – took the stage on Aug. 29 amid heavy rainfall, plowing her way through hits like “Born This Way,” “Poker Face,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “The Edge of Glory,” and more.

Though she told fans she was ready for the downpour (“I’m from New York, where we learn to dance on the wet concrete”), Carino did check in between concert interludes and make sure she was safe.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga and Carino’s romance in February, weeks after the budding couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert and cuddled on the Super Bowl LI field.

He represents some of the top talent in Hollywood, including A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Their relationship is the first for the “Alejandro” singer since she and Taylor Kinney amicably called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years. (Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring.)

Though they’re no longer together, there appears to be no hard feelings between the former pair. Kinney, of Chicago Fire fame, even made a trip to see Gaga’s concert at Chicago Wrigley Field on Aug. 25 — cheering her on from the crowd and posing for snaps with people in the stadium.

It was a milestone concert for Gaga too, as she became the first woman to ever headline a show at the famed Chicago venue.

Meanwhile, performing in the rain in New York City did have its downsides — especially for fans hoping to see Gaga on Monday night in Montréal, in a concert she canceled due to illness.

“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” Gaga tweeted earlier in the evening. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne.”

And while they didn’t get to see Gaga perform, some of her ‘Little Monsters’ waiting for the star outside the William Gray hotel in Montréal did get a gift from their ‘Mother Monster.’

“I’m sending free pizza,” she promised on Twitter. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry — you are the most loyal fans.”

The Joanne World Tour continues through Dec. 18.