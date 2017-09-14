Lady Gaga Cancels Performance in Brazil After Being Hospitalized for 'Severe Pain'

Lady Gaga has cancelled her upcoming performance at the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to health concerns.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” read a statement posted on her social media. “As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance.”

“Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals,” the statement continues. “She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

On Instagram, Gaga, 31, shared messages with her fans promising that she’s being taken care of and that she will be back to perform in Brazil soon.

“I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain but am in good hands w/ the very best doctors,” Gaga wrote, along with a picture of her “Rio” tattoo. “Please don’t forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. You hold a special place in my heart I love you.”

In another post, Gaga wrote, “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”

Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) has been open about her chronic pain in the past, and throughout her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she is shown undergoing treatments to help ease muscle spasms, which cause her to feel pain on the entire right side of her body. The singer confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia,” she wrote. “I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Fibromyalgia is a disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other effects of the illness include fatigue along with sleep, memory and mood issues.

In 2013, Gaga was forced to cancel several tour dates to have surgery on her broken hip. Though she’s discussed the injury before, her new documentary sheds light on the extent of her pain.