Lady Gaga Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Christian Carino During Pre-Grammys Dinner Date

Lady Gaga‘s pre-Grammy Awards “fuel-up” includes “music, food and friends” — and her man.

The songstress, who is nominated for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album in addition to performing at music’s biggest night, stepped out with boyfriend Christian Carino on Saturday ahead of the awards show.

The couple held hands as they made their way to Marta Italian Restaurant in New York City following Grammys rehearsals.

Gaga, 31, wore a yellow dress with buckles adorning the back by Concepto, which she covered up with a bright blue Dion Lee coat. She accessorized with metallic boots and wide-framed glasses, pulling her blonde hair back into a chic updo.

The singer even gave fans a closer look, flaunting her colorful ensemble on social media.

“Pre-Grammy Night. Music music and more music,” Gaga captioned one selfie.

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga and Carino’s romance in February 2017, weeks after the budding couple was spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert and cuddling on the Super Bowl LI field.

Carino represents some of the top talents in Hollywood, including A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Their relationship is the first for Mother Monster since she and Taylor Kinney amicably called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years. (Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring.)

The couple was spotted together in September while the singer was performing a show for the Joanne World Tour at New York Citi Field — and Gaga even admitted she was “in love” with her CAA agent beau.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post’s Page Six reported at the time. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.