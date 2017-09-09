Lady Gaga's Six Most Revealing Moments From Her Upcoming Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two

Lady Gaga has a lot going on.

The singer’s new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, giving fans an intimate look inside the life of the pop star.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, the film follows the Grammy-winner in the year leading up to the release of her 2016 album, Joanne.

And from the making of her album and her Super Bowl halftime show performance to her debilitating hip injury and the aftermath of her split from fiancé Taylor Kinney, Gaga holds nothing back.

Here are the six most revealing moments from Five Foot Two:

Relationship with Taylor Kinney

From the first scene of the film, it’s clear that Gaga’s relationship with the Chicago Fire star is on the rocks. “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she says. “My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” Shortly after, Gaga reveals that she’s written a new song: “Million Reasons.”

After they split, the singer breaks down in tears as she alludes to the fact that her growing career might have contributed to the breakup. Gaga and Kinney called it quits shortly after she landed a leading role in Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born.

“My love life has just imploded,” she says. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

But despite the heartbreak, the former couple appear to have remained on good terms. Gaga received a bouquet of flowers from Kinney on the day of her Super Bowl performance. “Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl,” she says, making light of the situation.

The Madonna Drama

Gaga addresses her relationship with Madonna – which has long been the subject of rumors of drama after the iconic star was quoted saying that the singer’s “Born This Way” single was a rip-off of her 1989 hit “Express Yourself.”

“So the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always,” she tells a friend. “And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.”

But the singer did admit that she wishes Madonna would have just spoken to her directly, instead of through the media.

“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever,” Gaga says, admitting she learned about the diss while watching television. “Telling me you think I’m a piece of s— through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Her Chronic Pain

In 2013, Gaga was forced to cancel several tour dates to have surgery on her broken hip. Though she’s discussed the injury before, the documentary sheds light on the extent of her pain. Throughout the film, the singer was seen undergoing a handful of treatments to help ease muscle spasms, which cause her to feel pain on the entire right side of her body.

On several occasions, Gaga is forced to stop working to deal with the pain. She regularly had multiple people rubbing her muscles and putting ice on her while she sobs hysterically.

“Do I look pathetic?” she asks in one scene, putting her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.”

Her Breasts

Gaga is no stranger to trying daring fashion looks that show off her body — she spends half the documentary wearing her now signature booty shorts — the singer proved there’s nothing she isn’t willing to show. The singer goes completely topless by her pool while having a discussion about her wardrobe for the upcoming “Joanne” tour with her team.

“It just feels better,” she jokes.

Smoking Weed

While the singer never addresses her use of marijuana, Gaga is seen smoking several joints on camera. Whether she’s riding in the car, recording music, or hanging out with friends, the singer never passes up the opportunity to light up. After an emotional visit with her grandmother, the singer makes light of the situation as she’s leaving, joking, “Now let’s get stoned in grandpa’s car.”

The Super Bowl

From the beginning of the documentary, the subject of the Super Bowl is front and center — the film opens with Gaga suspended in the air, moments before the show begins.

Leading up to the announcement of her upcoming performance, the singer is anxious about the possibility of playing the halftime show. “I really think we’ll get it,” she says.

Once the celebration of booking the coveted gig dies down, the pressure of the massive event begins to weigh on the singer. During the rehearsals in the week leading up to the show, Gaga becomes increasingly irritated when small problems are not resolved quickly enough.

“Every little thing not done means more work for me,” she says.

But it’s clear that her drive for perfection comes from a desire to both please and impress her fans. On the night of the performance, she stops several times to marvel in her accomplishment.

“I’ve never really done a lifetime achievement award or a performance to celebrate my career,” she says. “That is this moment. There’s nothing bigger than this.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix Sept. 22.