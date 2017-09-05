Pizza Party! Lady Gaga Surprises Disappointed Fans with Food After Canceling Canada Show

Lady Gaga sure knows how to treat her Monsters.

The 31-year-old singer broke sad news to fans in Canada on Monday, announcing in a Twitter post that she would not perform her scheduled show in Montreal due to health issues.

“I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she wrote. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight.”

In an effort to make it up to her fans, the Gaga announced that she’d send pizza to the eager crowd waiting outside her hotel — “I’m sending free🍕to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal😭. I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans.”

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

The Mother Monster kept to her word and soon several Twitter users shared photos of the impromptu pizza party.

“Thanks for the pizza LG @ladygaga 🍕🍕🍕🍕,” one person tweeted alongside a photo showing a group of girls eating pizza.

Another user tweeted a “Thank you” to the star along with a pizza-filled selfie, adding, “We love you.”

Gaga's an angel, she said where she's at so people can come over and have pizza like HOW IS SHE SO BEAUTIFUL. — Mαrisoℓ | Lady Gaga (@MarisolMonster) September 4, 2017

The “Bad Romance” singer posted a series of Snapchats from her hotel room, showing the massive crowd down below.

“I can’t believe you are singing ‘Grigio Girls’ I will make it up to you I promise Montreal hope you liked the 🍕and autographs😭,” she wrote on a clip of the screaming fans.

Monsters outside gagas hotel singing after the pizza pic.twitter.com/snEJFzrldQ — ✨ jenna ✨ (@idkjenna) September 4, 2017

She soon shared a selfie on the social media app, writing, “Thank you for all your get well wishes and singing I appreciate it more than you know.”

As fans enjoyed their pizza, one person shared a video from Gaga’s Snapchat which showed the singer signing an autograph.

“XOXO Joanne @ladygaga coming through for fans with autographs and pizza,” the person tweeted. “I know her heart was broken she couldn’t perform tonight!!”