Lady Gaga Announces Plans to Revive Her Dive Bar Tour for a Surprise Date at a ‘Secret Location’

Lady Gaga is giving fans another intimate opportunity to come to mama.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced Thursday plans to revive her Dive Bar Tour for another date, tweeting her plans to visit a secret location on July 13.

“The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour,” Gaga wrote. “See you at a secret location on 7/13!”

The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour. See you at a secret location on 7/13! 🍻 @BudLight pic.twitter.com/30hycqpKCa — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) June 29, 2017

While an exact location has yet to be revealed, the scheduled performance is set to take place just over two weeks before the launch of Gaga’s Joanne World Tour, which kicks off Aug. 1 in Vancouver before traveling to arenas and stadiums in the U.S. and Europe through Dec. 14, when the concert series concludes in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In October, the Dive Bar Tour — held on three separate dates in Nashville, New York City, and Los Angeles — helped usher in a new, Americana-influenced sonic era for Gaga, who’d previously rose to prominence with electronic, dance, and pop tunes on albums like The Fame, Born This Way, and Artpop. Taking small stages in front of a limited number of fans in actual dive bars, Gaga performed new songs like “Perfect Illusion,” “John Wayne,” and “Million Reasons,” her platinum-certified hit from her latest album Joanne.

As part of last year’s performances, Gaga appeared alongside Joanne collaborators like songwriter Hillary Lindsey and Mark Ronson, the latter of whom executive-produced the No. 1-debuting album.

Gaga’s new single, “The Cure,” has spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 39, becoming her 20th top 40 hit in the U.S.

