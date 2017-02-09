Lady Gaga Dating Talent Agent Christian Carino

It’s not a perfect illusion — Lady Gaga is moving on.

The “Joanne” singer is dating CAA talent agent Christian Carino, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. On Jan. 28, the budding couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert, says an onlooker.

Carino previously dated Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, and some of his clients include Hollywood’s biggest A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Gaga, 30, and former fiancé Taylor Kinney, 35, amicably called off their engagement in July of last year. Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring after four years together.

The singer went on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in October, where she opened up about her unconditional support for the Chicago Fire actor and the swirling rumors about him moving on.

“I’m not going to f—ing throw a party!” Gaga joked when Stern asked if she’d be happy for Kinney if he started dating someone new.

Budding new romance or not, Gaga has been busy at work, lighting up her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston — where the New England Patriots beat out the Atlanta Falcons — and prepping for her upcoming Grammys performance.