There’s nothing bad about this romance!

On Sunday, Lady Gaga shared some photos on social media of her and boyfriend Christian Carino that proved this happy couple isn’t afraid to show their affection for each other.

Wearing a pink bikini, the “Born This Way” singer shared a snap showing her legs wrapped around Carino as he carried her in his arms in front of the setting sun. The 31-year-old singer wrote “Night Night” and “Sunday Funday” over the romantic image, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

And on her Snapchat, Gaga shared a close-up version of the photo without any text, which clearly shows the two lovebirds gazing into each other’s eyes.

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga and Carino’s romance in February, weeks after the budding couple were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert and cuddling on the Super Bowl LI field.

Carino represents some of the top talent in Hollywood, including A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christina Aguilera, Simon Cowell, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez.

Their relationship is the first for the “Alejandro” singer since she and Taylor Kinney amicably called off their engagement in July 2016 after five years. (Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring.)

The couple was spotted together in September while the singer was performing at New York Citi Field — and Gaga even admitted she was “in love” with her CAA agent beau.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”