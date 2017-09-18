Lady Gaga Cancels the European Leg of her World Tour: ‘I Have to Be With My Doctors Right Now’

On Monday morning, Lady Gaga announced she was canceling the European leg of her Joanne world tour, citing severe physical pain.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” Gaga, 31, wrote on Twitter. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” the singer continued.

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” Gaga added. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.

To my fans, I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/g2BmmSx02v — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2017

“I’m a fighter,” Gaga continued. “I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.”

“They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much,” Gaga added.

Gaga also posted a press release from Live Nation which confirmed that Gaga had canceled the European leg of her world tour, postponing the dates until early 2018.

The six-week European leg of the tour was scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 in Barcelona, Spain and conclude on Oct. 28 in Koln, Germany.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” Live Nation said in the statement. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today. Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans.”

On Thursday, Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) cancelled her performance at the annual Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to severe pain.

“Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” read a statement posted on her social media. “As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance.”

“Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals,” the statement continued. “She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

On Instagram, Gaga shared messages with her fans promising that she’s being taken care of and that she will be back to perform in Brazil soon.

“I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain but am in good hands w/ the very best doctors,” Gaga wrote, along with a picture of her “Rio” tattoo. “Please don’t forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. You hold a special place in my heart I love you.”

Gaga has been open about her chronic pain in the past, and throughout her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she is shown undergoing treatments to help ease muscle spasms, which cause her to feel pain on the entire right side of her body. The singer confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia,” she wrote. “I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

Fibromyalgia is a disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other effects of the illness include fatigue along with sleep, memory and mood issues.

In 2013, Gaga was forced to cancel several tour dates to have surgery on her broken hip. Though she’s discussed the injury before, her new documentary will shed additional light on the extent of her pain.