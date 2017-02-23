Lady Gaga and Brett Ratner Tease ‘The Love Project’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Hollywood director-producer Brett Ratner and pop superstar Lady Gaga have joined forces.

On Tuesday afternoon, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself posing next to Mother Monster from the set of a mystery collaboration, which he dubbed The Love Project. Then on Thursday, Gaga posted a 30-second clip featuring black-and-white footage of different kinds of relationships — romantic, platonic, and familial. The final shot announces that The Love Project will be arriving Sunday and encourages viewers to “help love grow in the world.”

Little is known about The Love Project, and representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to EW with details regarding the director’s post earlier in the week.

Ratner, nominated for a 2012 Emmy for his work on the documentary series American Masters, has more than a dozen feature film credits to his name, including three movies in the Rush Hour series and the 2006 franchise flick X-Men: The Last Stand. He also directed the music video for Madonna’s 1999 single “Beautiful Stranger.”

After garnering the highest Super Bowl halftime show viewership across all digital platforms earlier in February, Gaga is currently preparing to shoot her first lead role in a feature-length production on Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, a remake of the classic Hollywood tale A Star Is Born.

According to sound mixer Steve Morrow, Oscar-nominated this year for contributing to the 2016 best picture frontrunner La La Land, the Grammy winner will record all of her vocals live as the film shoots between April and June.

After production wraps on A Star Is Born, Gaga is scheduled to embark on her Joanne World Tour from August to December.