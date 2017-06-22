Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Christian Carino Spend the First Day of Summer Smiling in the Hamptons

Go on and kiss the girl!

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino were spotted out together in the Hamptons on Wednesday, enjoying the first day of summer with smiles on their faces.

The couple looked casual and comfortable together as they walked along some rocks, with Carino – a CAA talent agent – throwing his arm over the singer’s shoulders at one point.

Both were wearing backwards white baseball caps, and Gaga paired her denim shorts with a Little Mermaid t-shirt.

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga and Carino’s romance in February, just ahead of the 31-year-old’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

It’s been just under a year since Gaga and her former fiancé, Taylor Kinney, amicably called off their engagement. Kinney popped the question in 2015 on Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped ring after four years together.

Gaga has been busy filming the A Star Is Born remake with Bradley Cooper over the past few months – even shooting scenes at Coachella in California following her actual performance during the festival.

The actress is taking over the role first played by Janet Gaynor in 1937, then portrayed by Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra Streisand in 1976.