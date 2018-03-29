Lady Gaga Marks Her Birthday with a Throwback Photo of Herself with Brunette Locks

Lady Gaga is sharing a major throwback with her Little Monsters.

The “Poker Face” singer turned 32 on Wednesday and celebrated by giving her fans a look back at the very beginning of her career, right before the release of her breakout hit “Just Dance.”

“Here’s me in 2007 right before I dyed my hair blonde and released Just Dance,” Gaga tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s now 2018 and I’m so blessed to be turning 32 with a fanbase of Little Monsters I’ve watched spread a message of acceptance and kindness for 10 years now.”

The song debuted in 2008 and was a collaboration with Colby O’Donis for her album The Fame.

Other than being recognized for her pop hits, Gaga has been rocking blonde hair since 2008 when she took the music world by storm with her first chart-topping song.

Since then, she’s had a whirlwind career, collaborating with some of the industry’s most celebrated stars like Beyoncé, Tony Bennett and New Kids on the Block.

Gaga has won six Grammy Awards and provided the world with unforgettable fashion moments (remember that meat dress?).

The singer has been a dedicated performer but was heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the final 10 dates of her European Joanne World Tour in February due to her chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home,” Gaga said in a statement.

“I love this show more than anything and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever,” she concluded.