Lady Gaga Assures Fans She’s ‘Gettin’ Stronger Everyday’ After Postponing Tour Due to Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga is focusing on her health — and has a positive update for fans.

The 31-year-old singer, who postponed the European leg of her world tour citing “severe physical pain,” tweeted on Friday to share an article from Noisey titled “Lady Gaga Pioneered Online Fandom Culture As We Know It.”

“What a killer article,” she wrote. “Gettin’ stronger everyday for my # LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour # PawsUp.”

The mid-September announcement that Gaga would have to reschedule numerous tour dates came just days after the singer canceled a performance in Brazil and revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia — a chronic illness she also addresses in her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” Gaga wrote on Twitter. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” the singer continued.

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” Gaga added. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth.

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, the pop star gives an inside look to her chronic pain, being forced to work through the pain on several occasions.

“Do I look pathetic?” she asks in one scene, putting her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.”

Fibromyalgia is a disorder affects an estimated 5 million adults, according to the National Institutes of Health. It can cause pain as well as fatigue, headaches and insomnia.

The “Bad Romance” singer received an outpouring of support from fans and stars alike. Beyoncé gifted her “Telephone” partner an Ivy Park sweatshirt and flowers, which the latter shared in two separate posts on Instagram.

“Not having a good pain day,” Gaga wrote in the caption. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”