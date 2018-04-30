La Toya Jackson is looking out for her niece — Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris

While promoting her upcoming appearance on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, the 61-year-old opened up about how important Paris’ wellbeing was to her brother before he died in 2009.

“He’s always watching over her, I believe, to make sure that she’s on the right, proper path,” La Toya told Entertainment Tonight.

“He used to say things before [he died]… ‘Okay, if something happens to me, make sure you watch over Paris, ’cause Paris has a personality. She loves the business, but I wanna make sure she’s okay,’ ” she continued.

Speaking warmly about the 20-year-old, La Toya said Paris “has a good heart, which is really, really, really great because that’s hard to find… it’s hard to find in today’s society, in this world that we live in.”

La Toya and Paris Jackson Amanda Edwards/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty

La Toya went on to say that she thought all of her brother’s children will love tuning in to Wednesday’s episode to see what their father had to say.

“His kids are going to be elated. They will love to hear, definitely. Yes, his daughter will love to hear what went on and what took place,” she remarked.

Michael and La Toya Jackson L. Cohen/WireImage

Despite a recent report that some of the 20-year-old’s relatives were worried she was out of control, Paris — who’s previously opened up about her struggles with self-abuse, drug addiction and depression — said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“So apparently people think I’m about to die,” she said on Instagram, referencing the report. “My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that’s good. So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying they’re worried for me: When is the last time you called me?”

“Prince isn’t worried. Why?” she continued. “Because we talk all the time. We hang out. If you’re worried about me, call me.”

Paris Jackson Rich Fury/Getty

While speaking about the reading he did with La Toya, Henry previously told PEOPLE he was very shocked when “Michael came through.”

“That was probably one of the most surreal experiences I’ve had in a long time. Because when Michael connected, he basically just came through, just like anybody else,” he added.

“There was nothing flamboyant or overtly ‘celebrity’ about his energy,” Henry continued. “He just came through as a brother looking to connect with his sister. It was really sweet and really humbling, and it really gave me a different perspective on the idea of celebrities.”

The season three finale of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on E!.