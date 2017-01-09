La La Land Soundtrack Sees Sales Bump After Golden Globes Wins

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

As if sweeping all seven of its categories at the Golden Globes wasn’t enough, La La Land continued its hot streak on Sunday with a sales bump for its soundtrack.

The soundtrack for Damien Chazelle’s hit musical hit No. 1 on iTunes’ albums chart less than an hour after winning the Globes for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, per the Los Angeles Times. On Monday morning, it was still sitting pretty in that top spot.

La La Land captured a record seven categories in all, including best actor and actress in a musical or comedy for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, best director and screenplay for Chazelle, the score and song honors, and best picture for a comedy or musical.

But even the losers in the original song category saw a bump from their night in the Globes spotlight — as of Monday morning, the soundtracks for the animated films Sing and Moana were also in the top 10 on the iTunes albums chart.

See the full list of Golden Globe winners here.