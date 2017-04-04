Kylie Jenner Lip-Syncs Tyga’s New Songs — Even Though They’re on a Break

Like beloved Friends Ross and Rachel, Kylie Jenner and Tyga‘s break(s) take fans on an emotional roller coaster ride. But it seems the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and her rapper beau remain on good terms as Jenner, 19, supported the release of Tyga’s two new songs.

The newly single Lip Kit entrepreneur lip-synched and Snapchatted the lyrics to “Act Ghetto” and “100s,” which her on/off-again boyfriend, 27, premiered on Soundcloud Monday.

Jenner may have been listening because she’s mentioned in Tyga’s new single featuring Lil Wayne.

“She just wanna act ghetto when the cameras flash,” Tyga raps on “Act Ghetto” along with a shout-out to the youngest KarJenner: “Gettin’ checks like Kylie / Yeah, every day I do it.”

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

The father of one gets more topical in his second song, “100s”, as money is the main subject, amid his recent financial woes. With the help of A.E. and Chief Keef, Tyga spits bars about counting his stack of Benjamins and money machines.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Tyga are currently taking some space from each other in their on-and-off romance.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” said an insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

The pair’s split comes less than a week after the rapper’s ex, Blac Chyna, blasted him in a series of expletive-laden Snapchats, alleging that he has stopped making payments to help her raise their 4-year-old son King Cairo.

Tyga has not spoken publicly (and did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment) about the accusations, just as he has frequently kept mum about his past money troubles.