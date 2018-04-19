Courtside Date Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Time Together Without Daughter Stormi

After spending the weekend together at Coachella, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying a date night in the rapper’s hometown of Houston.

The parents of 2-month-old Stormi were spotted sitting courtside at the Toyota Center where the Rockets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 – 82 during game 2 of the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, — who have been dating since April 2017 — color-coordinated in all black outfits as the new mom also opted for a blunt black bob for the outing.

The pair appears to be big fans of the Rockets as they first sparked dating rumors exactly one year ago in April 2017 when they were spotted getting cuddly at a Houston game.

Hours before Wednesday’s basketball game, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared adorable videos of their baby girl in Rockets team color of red.

Stormi was too precious in a variety of the app’s popular filters, adorned with pink bear ears and flame emojis as her mother gushed, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!” and gave her a sweet smooch.

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Jenner said in the final video, which prompted Stormi to give a huge smile to her mom.

Jenner and Scott recently attended Coachella with her oldest sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, just one day after Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True Thompson.

After the desert festival, Kendall and Kourtney along with Kim Kardashian West flew to Cleveland to be by Khloé’s side. But noticeably missing was Kylie.

Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12 just days after allegations surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

While Kendall, Kourtney and Kim returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday, Khloé has remained in Cleveland at Thompson’s home, though he does not live there currently, according to a source, who also shared that Khloé has very little to do with the basketball player.

Other insiders have told PEOPLE that the new mom wants desperately to return Los Angeles to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. S