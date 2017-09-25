Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Travis Scott Once Said Kanye West Is 'Like My Stepdad': What to Know About Their Connection

Though expectant parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have only been officially dating since earlier this year, the rapper has been around the extended KarJenner family for much longer.

Last week, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl due in February. “They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source said of the Life of Kylie star and her rapper boyfriend. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Scott’s initial connection to Jenner’s family was through rapper Kanye West, who is – of course – the husband of Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian West.

The “Antidote” rapper is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label as a producer, and the pair have worked together on each other’s albums since at least 2013.

“He took me in super early in my career,” Scott told Complex of West back in 2015, when he released album Rodeo.

In another interview with Billboard at the time, Scott revealed that he actually stayed at West and Kardashian’s home during the last week of production on Rodeo, explaining, “We just kept playing the album over and over and over.”

Scott was, in turn, working with West on his 2016 offering The Life of Pablo: “He’s like my stepdad. We always had that relationship where we cook up ideas.”

“We [talk] all the time about random s—: life and how we can do better as people and as rock stars,” explained Scott. “Our goal is to help people figure out who they want to be.”

Interestingly enough, another G.O.O.D. signee is also connected to the youngest Jenner. The makeup mogul’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga – whom she split from just before linking up with Scott – was signed to the group in Sept. 2016.

Scott is apparently very excited to become a dad, and even began telling friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” and insider previously told PEOPLE. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”