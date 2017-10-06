PartyNextDoor — who was linked to Kylie Jenner last year — was reportedly arrested Thursday after he and a friend allegedly tried to bring drugs from Canada into New York.

According to The Blast, the musician (born Jahron Braithwaite), 24, was in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone and was “very cooperative” with police and were not taken into custody. XXLmag.com reports his friend, Jerome Nevins, was found in possession of Xanax.

Both he and his friend have been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor, according to reports.

Last month, PartyNextDoor dropped his new EP Seven Days. After months of dating rumors, Jenner (who is expecting her first child with Travis Scott) starred in PND’s steamy “Come and See Me” music video last summer while on a break with her rapper ex Tyga, 27.

In April of this year, she was spotted showing off PDA with Scott, 25, shortly after she and Tyga split for good.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE last month the new couple are expecting a baby girl together in February.