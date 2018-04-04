Kylie Jenner Denies Kris Jenner Is Managing Kanye West and Travis Scott: 'This Isn't True'

Kylie Jenner is shutting down fake news about her boyfriend and her momager.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, responded to reports that her mother Kris Jenner had taken over as manager for Travis Scott and Kanye West. “It’s not true,” Kylie tweeted on Wednesday along with a facepalm emoji.

Kris, 62, has served as the business manager for her children, Kylie, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner since 2007 when the family’s popular E! series first aired.

Scott, of course, is the father of Kylie’s first child, daughter Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1.

On Wednesday, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that Scott, 25, parted ways with Mark Gillespie’s Three Six Zero management last month weeks before West split from Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic.

Reps for West and Scott did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the meantime, both West and Scott have been working together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they are believed to be working on the father of three’s forthcoming album.

Regardless of if momager Kris will or won’t be managing Scott and West, the KarJenner matriarch has a close relationship with both rappers.

In March, the mother of six had nothing but positive things to say about how daughter Kylie and her boyfriend are adjusting to their roles as new parents. “She’s doing really, really great,” she told PEOPLE. “The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited.”

Adding about Scott, “He’s so great. “I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time. He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

The trio most recently spent time together to mark Stormi’s first Easter.

As for her relationship with son-in-law West, Kris has continued to be supportive of him and Kim, even previously living with the couple for almost two years.

The momager previously spoke highly of her “son” on his 40th birthday, sharing on social media, “You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much … you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives.”