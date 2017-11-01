'Do You Wanna Build a... Sandman?' Kristen Bell Performs a Frozen-Metallica Mashup with Dave Grohl

This is a version of Frozen parents can totally jam out to.

Kristen Bell ditched a Princess Anna costume to dress up as Tom Selleck’s Thomas Magnum from the hit ’80s TV series Magnum P.I. for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. However, the actress, 37, didn’t leave her Disney alter-ego at home completely as she channeled her popular character for a one-of-a-kind cover with none other than Dave Grohl, who filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as guest host.

“Me being here with you is kind of the biggest deal to my kids,” said the father of three daughters, who transformed into late-night legend David Letterman. “If I were to jam a song with you, I would become the coolest dad ever.”

What followed was a mashup of “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” with the rock group’s 1991 classic “Enter Sandman.”

With Grohl on the drums and Cleto and the Cletones as backup, Bell rocked out as she began with lyrics from the 2013 Frozen song and concluded with a lyric change from sandman to snowman in Metallica’s song.

And what better way to bookend Grohl’s guest hosting duties than for his band, the Foo Fighters, to collaborate with another rock legend, Alice Cooper!

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters Nov. 1.