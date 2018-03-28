K-Pop Singer Seo Minwoo Found Dead in His Home Aged 33

K-Pop fans are mourning the loss of 100% boyband member Seo Minwoo.

The 33-year-old was found dead in his home in Gangnam, Seoul on March 25, according to a statement by his band’s label, TOP Media.

According to the label, the singer died after going into cardiac arrest. His official cause of death has yet to be released.

“His family, the 100% members, and the TOP Media artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning from the unexpected, sad news,” TOP Media wrote on their website in Korean.

Minwoo’s funeral “will be held quietly according to the will of the family”, the statement said.

His former bandmate Changbum paid tribute to the late musician on Instagram Monday.

Sharing a picture of Minwoo, he wrote: “I hope you are comfortable in the sky. I want you to be a bright star and shine on this world.”

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Minwoo, with one describing the singer as his mentor.

The musical group made their debut in 2012. Minwoo took a break from the band to complete his tw0-year mandatory military service in 2014. Prior to his musical career, Minwoo was an actor.

Seo Minwoo is my life mentor. He gave up everything for 100% and perfection. Words are not enough to describe how great of a person he is. How lovely, caring and talented he is. Seo Minwoo, my king… I love you. pic.twitter.com/nKe79E7fAD — ❥Haya 👑서민우👑 (@SexyChanyonce) March 26, 2018

Seo Minwoo, you were, and still are, so inspirational to me. You were so funny, talented, handsome, sweet, caring, I could go on forever. You did so much for 100% and I’m so thankful they had you as their leader. I will never forget you and I will forever love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4GWgPdb5R — 혜성 💫 (@comet_1997) March 26, 2018

here is a thread of videos of seo minwoo! i hope you all can find comfort and happiness in these, as i will too❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jp2Nx7buZs — ju ♡ minwoo (@cherryminhyun) March 26, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Jonghyun, Lead Singer of South Korean Boy Band SHINee, Found Dead After Sending Concerning Texts to Sister

The group has current shows scheduled for April 21 and April 30 in Japan after recently having their first hit there, according to The Korean Herald.

This is the second death to have rocked the K-Pop world in the last few months. In December, Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the stage name Jonghyun of SHINee, was discovered in his apartment in Seoul and pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.

Police told BBC Korean Service that suicide was a possible cause of death. According to The Guardian, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that before his death, Jonghyun sent his sister text messages that read, “Please let me go. Tell me I did well. Final farewell.”