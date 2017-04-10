People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Korn’s New Bassist Is a Metallica Member’s 12-Year-Old Son

By

Posted on

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Tye Trujillo of The Helmets performs in concert during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 9, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Tye Trujillo already knows a bit about the rockstar lifestyle — his dad is Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo — but he’s about to find out more: The 12-year-old is filling in as bassist for Korn’s Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who won’t be available for the South American leg of the band’s tour.

Trujillo is a member of California band The Helmets, and he’ll be playing with Korn until May 6.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run,” Korn said on their Facebook page, “but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Korn released their 12th studio album, The Serenity of Suffering, in 2016. The album made it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and features the singles “Rotting in Vain” and “Take Me.”

This article originally appeared in Ew.com