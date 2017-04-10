Korn’s New Bassist Is a Metallica Member’s 12-Year-Old Son

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Tye Trujillo already knows a bit about the rockstar lifestyle — his dad is Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo — but he’s about to find out more: The 12-year-old is filling in as bassist for Korn’s Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who won’t be available for the South American leg of the band’s tour.

Trujillo is a member of California band The Helmets, and he’ll be playing with Korn until May 6.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run,” Korn said on their Facebook page, “but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Korn released their 12th studio album, The Serenity of Suffering, in 2016. The album made it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and features the singles “Rotting in Vain” and “Take Me.”

