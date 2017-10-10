Rapper Kodak Black Indicted on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

A South Carolina grand jury has officially indicted rapper Kodak Black on first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charges that stem from a February 2016 incident, according to reports.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WPDE that the 20-year-old faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to TMZ, the rising hip-hop star, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was actually indicted in April despite news of the charges breaking Monday. His attorney, Beattie Ashmore, told Billboard, “I am aware of the indictment and it was expected as part of the normal process of the pending case.”

Octave stands accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room in Florence County after a club appearance, according to Billboard. WPDE reports that the victim first reported the incident to a school nurse, who brought the allegations to the Florence County Sheriff’s office.

Details of the alleged assault emerged in a warrant released to the public in November 2016.

“[Octave] forced the victim onto the bed in the room and then onto the floor of the room,” the warrant states, according to the Sun Sentinel. “The [defendant] removed the victim’s underwear” before penetrating her, it says. The “victim repeatedly told the defendant no and to stop. The defendant did not stop.”

Octave was released from Florence County Detention Center on Dec. 1 on $100,000 bond, according to WPDE. Billboard reports he is prohibited from commenting on the situation and is not allowed to contact the victim nor the victim’s family.

According to Billboard, the rapper spent a month behind bars in Florida in June for violating parole stemming from a separate 2016 conviction.