Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Talks Wedding Planning — and Why She ‘Never Thought I Would Get Married’

Pentatonix alum Kirstin Maldonado recently launched her solo career, but the star will join a new duo when she walks down the aisle this fall!
The singer, who now goes by “kirstin” professionally, released her debut EP L O V E in July and is working on her next project: her wedding. But the mezzo-soprano reveals she wasn’t the type who’s been dreaming of her big day since she was a little girl.
“I never planned out my wedding,” the 25-year-old tells PEOPLE. “My mom and dad weren’t together, so I never thought I would get married. I thought I would move to New York and be on Broadway; that was my goal. I was very work-focused. But I found love!”
Indeed, the singer’s longtime boyfriend Jeremy Michael Lewis proposed on a romantic trip to Paris last summer, and the pair has been enjoying their engagement.
“It’s coming up very quickly. My fiancé and I are both, respectively, busy with our work, and we’ve had a longer engagement, so it’s just crazy that it’s happening soon,” she says. “I’m excited.”
"My love, No words could begin to describe the feelings and impact you have had on my life over the past 2 and a half years, but I'll do my best. In august of 2013, I was blessed with the opportunity to meet you, the most incredible woman in the entire world. Since that very day not a moment has passed where you haven't consumed my entire being with your love, support, and friendship. What we have is special. It's something I will never take for granted — and although there have been countless times something has tried to get in our way and pull us apart, the only thing that matters is that we never listened. We are here, and each day we become closer, and what we have built together continues to grow stronger. You deserve nothing but the best, and no matter what life brings to us, I promise to give you nothing but my best. I want nothing more than to have you by my side for the rest of my life. Our life. Kirstin Taylor Maldonado, my darling, my treasure. Will you marry me?" ________________________________ Pictures by @paris_photographer
Now, they’re nearly ready to tie the knot this fall — well, with a little help.
“At first, I had nothing planned out, which is why I wanted a wedding planner — because I had no idea about anything. I also like a bunch of different things and need someone to reel me in,” she says. “I need someone to focus me.”
So how is the planning going?
“I have a dress. We have a location. We have the bridesmaid dresses. All the decisions are starting to come. We’re able to see them visually — so now I’m able to get a better sense of what is happening,” Maldonado says. “Until you nail the dress or the colors, you’re like, ‘What’s happening?'”
And when she’s not in the recording studio or prepping for her wedding, the singer is a proud homebody.
“We bought a house last year and I feel like just because I travel so much. My poor fiancé is always like ‘Let’s go somewhere!’ and I’m like, ‘I wanna stay home’ — because now we own one and we’re renovating it and making it a home home,” Maldonado says. “Adulting is hard.”