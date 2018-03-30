Catch a Wave: Kip Moore Shares His Top 5 Surf Spots — and Why He Loves Them

Kip Moore is among the country music stars descending on Fort Lauderdale April 6-8 for the annual Tortuga Music Festival. In addition to music, the Florida festival will feature a conservation village representing Rock the Ocean's five core issues: turtle conservation, shark conservation, coral reef degradation, marine pollution and overfishing. An avid surfer, the "Last Shot" singer shares his top spots with PEOPLE ahead of the weekend.

Sarah Michaud
March 29, 2018 08:05 PM
<p>Puerto Rico has some of the best surfing spots in the world. It's a privilege to have gotten to ride those waves.&nbsp;</p>
PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico has some of the best surfing spots in the world. It's a privilege to have gotten to ride those waves. 

<p>There's a special spot in Maui, where there is this cliff looking down onto the ocean&mdash;and sometimes I stop to watch what the surf is doing.&nbsp;There's nothing better than watching the energy of those waves.</p>
MAUI, HAWAII

There's a special spot in Maui, where there is this cliff looking down onto the ocean—and sometimes I stop to watch what the surf is doing. There's nothing better than watching the energy of those waves.

<p>The people and the vibe of the Dominican&nbsp;Republic is&nbsp;inspiring. You <a href="http://people.com/country/kip-moore-releases-slowheart-talks-anxiety-success/">feel at peace</a> there, which is the perfect setup for when you're trying to surf.&nbsp;</p>
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The people and the vibe of the Dominican Republic is inspiring. You feel at peace there, which is the perfect setup for when you're trying to surf. 

<p>Costa Rica has become <a href="http://people.com/country/kip-moore-more-girls-like-you-lyric-video/">one of my favorite travel spots</a> these past few years to re-center myself. It's got an amazing, world-class wave. It challenges you in the best way.&nbsp;</p>
COSTA RICA

Costa Rica has become one of my favorite travel spots these past few years to re-center myself. It's got an amazing, world-class wave. It challenges you in the best way. 

<p>Being close to the ocean is always good for the soul and the beaches in Florida are awesome. We'll probably pass this spot on our way down to&nbsp;Tortuga, and so I hope we&nbsp;have time to stop there on our way to <a href="http://people.com/country/kip-moore-band-bras-on-stage-during-concert/">play the festival</a>.&nbsp;</p>
FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA

Being close to the ocean is always good for the soul and the beaches in Florida are awesome. We'll probably pass this spot on our way down to Tortuga, and so I hope we have time to stop there on our way to play the festival

