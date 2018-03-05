After nearly four years of marriage, Kimberly Perry and husband J.P. Arencibia have split.

On Friday, The Band Perry singer, 34, filed for divorce from the former MLB player, 32, in Greeneville, Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

When reached for comment, a rep for the singer confirmed the news and asked for her privacy at this time.

J.P. Arencibia and Kimberly Perry Michael Loccisano/Getty

Perry and Arencibia first met in February 2012 at the Florida Strawberry Festival, after the baseball player asked shared connections to arrange a meeting. Arencibia then proposed to Perry in October 2013 with a 3.3-carat ring in her parents’ backyard.

They tied the knot in June 2014 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by family and friends, including Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert; Grammy winner Perry’s brothers and bandmates — Reid, 29, and Neil, 27 — served as her best men at the star-studded wedding.

The exes have remained mostly mum on their relationship on social media in the past year, but on the “Stay in the Dark” singer’s 34th birthday in July, Arencibia took to Instagram to mark the occasion, writing: “I love you more than I’d ever be able to explain!”