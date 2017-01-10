Kim and Kanye Spotted at Jay Z and Beyoncé's House As Rappers Mend Their Relationship

As Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West work to return to some normalcy in their relationship, it appears that they’re also mending the connections outside of their marriage.

X17 spotted the couple visiting Jay Z and Beyoncé at their California home on Friday, over a month after the “Famous” rapper ranted against his longtime pals during a concert.

“Kanye’s in a great place and Jay is a very mature and forgiving person,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The relationship he and Kanye have is very strong.”

Ahead of West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, he said in front of the crowd at his Sacramento, California, “Jay Z — call me, bruh.”

“You still ain’t called me,” he continued. “Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

Also, referencing the 2009 VMAs incident when he interrupted Taylor Swift‘s speech to say that Beyoncé deserved to win, West said, “I went down seven years on behalf of you.”

The new year has marked a string of positive changes for the pair: Kardashian West returned to social media for the first time since her October robbery, sharing a range of family photos.

This week, it was also reported that 17 suspects were arrested in connection with Kardashian West’s heist. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West was aware of the progress, adding that she remains deeply disturbed by the ordeal.

“While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

And while another insider told PEOPLE that “things are still not great” in Kardashian West and the rapper’s marriage, the pair were spotted sharing a sushi date night in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

The insider noted, “Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing.”

Still, Kardashian West’s reinvigorated online presence shows no sign of strife. In her first post back, the star shared a sweet and sentimental video montage of family moments with West and their two children.

She simply captioned the video with a heart.