Madonna Was Adorably Spied On While Filming an '80s Music Video — By Young Kim Kardashian West!

Long before Kim Kardashian West was hanging at Oscars afterparties with Madonna, she was an awestruck kid who happened to live next door to the music icon.

The two sat down for a chat moderated by Kandee Johnson at Tuesday’s MDNA x KKW Beauty event in Los Angeles, California, where the 37-year-old reality star revealed that her history with Madonna goes way back.

“She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up,” Kardashian West said. “So [sister Kourtney Kardashian] and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking.”

Not only did the sisters occasionally catch a glimpse of the singer — Madonna shared some goodies with them.

“I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white t-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, ‘You know what, girls? I’m over these bracelets,’ ” Kardashian West recalled. “And she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.”

Madonna added, “I was so stupid, by the way. They don’t make those bracelets anymore!”

Madonna and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And the “Like a Prayer” singer didn’t stop there.

“She gave us all of these neon bracelets and was like, ‘Wait I’ll be right back’ and gave us this whole shoe box of all of this neon jewelry and earrings,” Kardashian West said. “Kourtney and I went to school the next day and all of our friends were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool, where’d you get those?’ I’m like, ‘Madonna gave it to us.’ They were like, ‘Yeah right.’ ”

Madonna and Kim Kardashian West

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared another story about spending the day watching Madonna film her 1989 music video for “Cherish,” which Kardashian West called her “favorite song.”

“My best friend Allison Azoff and I were at her parent’s beach house and we went outside hearing music and saw you on the beach filming. We sat there all day and watched you and the team let us and we sat there on the little stairs and we were mesmerized and we just talk about it all the time,” she told Madonna. “Like, we got to see Madonna film her ‘Cherish’ music video. It was the best memory ever.”

Kardashian West added that she recently showed the music video to her 4-year-old daughter North, telling her that the mermaids were real.

Madonna just hung out with Kardashian West and Cardi B at her annual Academy Awards afterparty on Sunday, where the trio posed for photos together peering through a ripped sheet of giant white paper.

“Eating paper with KIm….,.,,,,,💕💕 A foreshadowing of things to come,” the 59-year-old singer captioned one shot shared to Instagram.

Madonna and photographer JR shared more snaps from the unique photo opp, for which stars like Migos, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie also dropped by.