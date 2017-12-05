Taylor Swift‘s fans smell a rat.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared an Instagram photo of her taking a picture at the 2016 “Famous” exhibit that featured the wax figures of her naked husband, rapper Kanye West, and a naked Taylor Swift.

“Famous,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

But Swift’s fans did not think this was just a harmless throwback to a piece of art. In fact, it did not take long for Swifties to take action against the reality star, seeing the throwback as a shady move by the beauty mogul against the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

Many Swifties quickly flooded Kardashian West’s comments section with rat or mice emojis which were to allegedly to represent the reality star. Others posted emojis of snakes to represent Swift and explained in the comments that snakes eat rats.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

While Swift wasn’t the only nude figure featured in the exhibit which celebrated West’s music video by the same name, her fans are particularly sensitive to it as, in the song, the rapper says he “made that b—- famous”. The line, and the argument over whether Swift new about it, led to a massive feud between Swift and Kardashian West.

Kardashian West used the snake emoji during her 2016 feud when she shared a video of Swift and her husband discussing lyrics to his song “Famous.”

Swift then turned the emoji into an actual symbol for her latest album Reputation. Since then, Kardashian West took advantage of Instagram’s feature that allows users to block certain words, phrases, and emojis from their feeds, seemingly blocking the snake emoji.

The singer, in turn, took aim at West for being two-faced in her Reputation track called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

“It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,” she sang on the song.