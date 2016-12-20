After weeks of speculation over the state of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s relationship, the couple stepped out together on Sunday for dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The outing marked a rare public outing for the couple, who have rarely been photographed together since the reality star’s October robbery and West’s recent hospitalization for exhaustion.

Kardashian West, 36, wore a white top and pants with a floor-length fur coat, while West – who is still sporting his new, blond hair – opted for sweatpants and a t-shirt. The reality star also showed off a more natural look, which her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic recently said he was trying to bring back via Kardashian West.

“Kim and Kanye enjoyed an early dinner,” an eyewitness at the high-end Italian restaurant tells PEOPLE. “It was just the two of them.”

The couple shared pasta, according to the onlooker, and while they “weren’t affectionate,” Kardashian West and the 39-year-old “were very friendly” and “had good energy.”

“They both seemed very relaxed,” the eyewitness says. “Kanye helped Kim with her coat and her chair. Kanye also chatted with the waiters. He was very friendly and seemed happy. Kim was more quiet. She looked stunning.”

Kardashian West and West have been plagued with rumors after a trying few months, but a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that “splitting is not even a point of discussion.”

“Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It’s not something she would divorce him over,” the source said, adding, “He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along.”

Immediately following West’s release from UCLA Medical Center, the couple were living in separate homes for medical reasons, but they are “together now” and plan to spend the holidays together with their kids — daughter North, 3½, and son Saint, 1 — a source previously told PEOPLE.

It also seems the family is getting into the Christmas spirit. Kardashian West’s BFF Jonathan Cheban showed off the couple’s decked-out Bel Air home on Snapchat, Friday, declaring, “It’s literally Rockefeller Center in Bel Air.”