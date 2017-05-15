Kanye West Has a Not So Serious Side: Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Reveals the Rapper Is ‘Hilarious’

Stephanie Shepherd has been Kim Kardashian West‘s right-hand woman since 2013, meaning she’s gotten plenty of face time — and apparently laughs! — with Kanye West.

Shepherd, who could practically be a KarJenner sister with her long dark locks, told Refinery 29 that West has impressive one-liners.

“I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is. Do people know that he’s funny? I know everyone thinks he’s so deep and serious, but he’s also so funny, like he has me rolling laughing, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Is this inappropriate that I’m laughing so hard?’ But he’s just so f—in hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he’s just so unfiltered, he makes me laugh so hard. But he’s also truly the hardest working man I’ve ever met,” Shepherd said of West, who did not attend the Met Gala with his wife since he’s “been taking some time off” following his late 2016 breakdown and hospitalization.

Shepherd said Kardashian West conducted her interview makeup-free and in sweats. Brought onto the team, she began her position right before North, 3½, was born, and she recalled the excitement of her new gig coinciding with Kimye’s first child.

“I was doing her whole schedule, doing her laundry, booking travel, putting the stroller together and all of these things. But I wasn’t nervous. I was just excited, always staying longer than I needed because I was trying to prove myself — and then North came early! I was a brand new assistant who had no idea what to do with a baby, but we all moved into Kris’ house, and she was the one who made it all feel okay and moved mountains for us,” she recalled.

Shepherd said she was also on hand for the power couple’s wedding in Florence, Italy, recording some of the key moments on camera.

“I was in Adidas sweatpants and a T-shirt and hadn’t showered that day! And then I walked [Kim] down to the elevator so she could walk down that really long stone aisle, and then I ran back up and started filming her from the roof! That was the money shot for the show. Meanwhile, there was some security guy yelling at me, ‘You can’t film here!’”

But it’s Kourtney Kardashian Shepherd has become unexpectedly close with.

“Kourtney and I weren’t really close at all when I first started working, I don’t think she really liked me at first to be honest!” Shepherd confessed. “When we were doing that world tour of Miami and Iceland and all those places, with so much travel time, we bonded. Now we talk all the time and we’ll go to dinner, or I’ll spend the night at her house. People always think we’re either lesbians, because we’re always together or holding hands, or that I am Kourtney, I guess because we look alike and have a similar style.”

See the full feature on Refinery 29.