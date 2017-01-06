Kim Burrell's Radio Show Canceled in the Wake of Homophobic Sermon Controversy

Gospel star Kim Burrell’s radio show, Bridging the Gap, has been canceled.

It’s the latest blow to Burrell’s career after a video of the singer making homophobic comments surfaced recently.

Bridging the Gap, a combination of music and discussion, was relatively new to the airwaves; it premiered on Texas Southern University radio station KTSU in June 2016. The Houston-based college announced the cancellation in a press release, writing simply, “The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming.”

Burrell, a star in the gospel world, had been making headway in the mainstream prior to the video’s release. She was featured on “Godspeed,” a track off of Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde, and duetted with Pharrell on “I See a Victory” from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. But the clip — which featured a sermon in which Burrell referred to “the perverted homosexual spirit” and claimed homosexuals would “die in 2017” — slammed the brakes on that ascent. Her appearance on Ellen last Thursday was canceled, and Pharrell appeared by himself, distancing himself from her comments.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on,” he said. “[Burrell]’s a fantastic singer. I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that – we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world, and it only works with inclusion and empathy.”

Burrell defended her comments on Facebook, claiming the circulated clip had been taken out of context and adding, “To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit that has it, I love you ’cause God loves you. But God hates the sin.”

When reached by PEOPLE, Burrell’s rep declined to comment.