Gospel singer Kim Burrell is facing backlash after attacking gay people as “perverts” and sinners just days before the gospel singer is scheduled to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A video emerged earlier this week showing Burrell, 44, giving a sermon in which she suggested homosexuals will die in 2017 due to their sins. (In addition to being a singer Burrell is also a pastor and founder of the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church International, a non-denominational Christian church located in Houston.)

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ,” she said, according to the video.

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted,” Burrell reportedly said.

After facing criticism for the comments as the video circulated online, the singer responded via Facebook Live.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” she said in the livestream video. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay… I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached.”

Burrell insisted an “enemy” was responsible for framing her speech in a negative light. “To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin.”

Burrell is scheduled to appear on the talk show of DeGeneres, an openly gay woman, on Thursday to perform “I See Victory,” a song from the film Hidden Figures, with Pharrell Williams.

DeGeneres has not yet responded to the video. Reps for Burrell and DeGeneres did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Saturday, Pharrell Williams — who himself has been an outspoken supporter of gay rights — issued a statement on Twitter that appeared to address the controversy.

“I condemn hate speech of any kind,” he wrote. “There is no room in the world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”