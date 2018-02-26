It’s time for some lime slime!

On Monday, Nickelodeon announced the superstar nominees for the highly anticipated 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, an event that celebrates children’s favorites across movies, television, music and social media.

WWE Superstar John Cena, who will return to host the show March 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live from the Forum in Los Angeles, announced the “major news” for Favorite Female Artist in a PEOPLE exclusive video. The nominees include Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Pink, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Voting for music categories — which include Favorite Male Artist nominees Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Kendrick Lamar and Shawn Mendes — begins March 5.

Nickelodeon will roll out a brand-new, four-week voting wave, where new categories will be revealed each week leading up to the show. Kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon’s digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices, using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

Voting for the film categories, including Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie Actress, are now open.

The nominees for Favorite Movie Actor include Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League), Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2), Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy’s Home 2).

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3), Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast), Gal Gadot (Diana/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League), Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Zoë Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2) are nominated for Favorite Movie Actress.

Don’t have time to cast your vote on a screen before the show? Kids will also have the chance to influence the show in real-time with all-new live votes.