Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly to Perform ‘Bad Things’ at 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards

Camila Cabello‘s first awards show performance as a solo artist will be at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the former Fifth Harmony member will take the stage with rapper Machine Gun Kelly for a duet of their chart-topping single “Bad Things.”

Cabello, 19, was still a part of girl group when the track was released in October. “Bad Things” is the same song she performed during her first TV appearance as a solo artist on The Ellen DeGeneres show in late January.

Cabello parted ways with former bandmates Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke in December with hopes of pursing her own music career.

The remaining women took the stage for the first time as a quartet during the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where they took home the award for Favorite Group.

Voting for the 28 KCA categories are currently open and fans can also mark their ballots on Twitter and Facebook using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominees.

The John Cena-hosted slime-fest will be broadcast live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center on March 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.