Kid Rock Addresses Nazis, KKK and Black Lives Matter in Profanity-Filled Tirade

Kid Rock got riled up during a fiery stump speech during his concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday night.

Colored by heavy profanity and on-stage pyrotechnics, the rocker’s polarizing remarks slammed “Nazis, f—in’ bigots,” and “the KKK,” while also referencing Colin Kaepernick.

“And if you wanna take a knee or sit during our ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ call me a racist ’cause I’m not [politically correct], and think you have to remind me that black lives matter. Nazis, f—kin’ bigots, and now again the KKK — I say screw all you a–holes. Stay the f— away!” he said.

Thank you Grand Rapids!!! What a blast!!! #kidrock #thegreatestshowonearth #twistedbrowntruckerband #grandrapids A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Kid Rock also addressed “struggling single parents” as “an issue close to my heart,” but quickly stated, “we should not reward these women who can’t even take care of themselves but keep having kid after f—ing kid.” He continued: “Of course we should help them out. I don’t want to sit here and sound like a jerk, but let’s help them out with childcare, job training to put their god damn a—ses to work.”

He continued: “Of course we should help them out. I don’t want to sit here and sound like a jerk, but let’s help them out with childcare, job training to put their god damn assses to work.”

The singer, who endorsed Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, announced in July his bid for the Senate. He quickly doubled down and claimed, “It’s not a hoax.” Kid Rock again mentioned his political ambitions during his speech on Wednesday, but went a step further.

“Now let’s get down to brass tacts before I hit you with this funk. Like it or not, Hillary Clinton lost and your president is Donald motherf—ing Trump,” he said, drawing a huge applause from the crowd at the mention of Trump. “And if Kid Rock for Senate has got folks in disarray, wait ’till they hear Kid Rock for president of the U.S.A. Wouldn’t it be a sight to see President Kid Rock in Washington, D.C., standing on the oval office like a G, holding my d—, ready to address the whole country?”

Signing the guestbook in President Gerald Ford's personal office.. checking out some Grand Rapids history today before blowing the doors off Van Andel! #presidentford #kidrock #grandrapids #greatestshowonearth A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Watch his speech through video shot by an attendee above.

The Detroit chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights group, called for the cancellation of Kid Rock’s upcoming concerts at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit over embracing the Confederate flag.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the network’s Detroit chapter, told the Associated Press. “When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.”

Kid Rock had called the controversy a “fiasco” in 2011 and donated $50,000 to recreation centers and groups in Detroit through his foundation. “I’ve never flown that flag with any hate in my heart. Not one ounce,” he said.

The NAN is planning a protest next week.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com