‘Nothing but Love for You Man’: Nick Cannon Gets Post-Christmas Hospital Visit from Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon may be spending the holidays in the hospital due to complications from an autoimmune disease, but he isn’t alone.

Longtime friend Kevin Hart, 37, paid him a visit — sharing a smiling shot of the two (and fellow comedian Dick Gregory) to his Instagram account on Monday.

“So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself,” he captioned the post. “Nothing but love for you man…..”

Cannon, 36, also shared the picture to his Instagram account, thanking the two men and the rest of his fans for their support as he recovers from the setback caused by the autoimmune disease.

“Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today!,” Cannon wrote. “Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers… I’m getting there!!! And once I’m back… it’s about to be #Ncredible.”

For days now my thoughts and prayers have been with @nickcannon but today my presence and prayers are with Nick. Get well soon! You are an incredible young man! Love you my brother, DG @kevinhart4real @duane_martin A photo posted by Dick Gregory (@therealdickgregory) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

Comedian Duane Martin also joined the crew. He’s starred alongside Cannon and Hart in the popular Real Husbands of Hollywood series.

“For days now my thoughts and prayers have been with @nickcannon but today my presence and prayers are with Nick,” Gregory captioned his own Instagram snap of the group. “Get well soon! You are an incredible young man! Love you my brother, DG”

Cannon revealed on Thursday that he had been in the hospital for the past few days – but that he thought he would be out before New Year’s Eve.

The father-of-two — he’s expecting a third baby with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell — opened up about his health problems in 2012, after he was hospitalized for kidney failure and, later, hospitalized again with blood clots in his lungs.

He told PEOPLE at the time that the kidney disease was a result of an “autoimmune disease that [doctors] found in my system,” and his blood clots were directly connected to his kidney infection.

“It’s a lot of stuff,” Cannon said, “but it’s all in order now.”

When asked by PEOPLE if his condition was hereditary, he said, “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it.”