Kevin Federline Steps Out with Wife Victoria Prince for Romantic Dinner Date in Hollywood

The love birds are out and about!

Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince beamed earlier this week as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date at Asian eatery TAO in Hollywood.

Britney Spears‘ ex and the father of her two boys opted for a black suit and tie along with his signature fitted cap. Prince, 34, wore a tight black dress with matching heels. The blonde beauty let her locks tumble down to her shoulders.

The longtime loves just can’t seem to get enough of each other. And their respective Instagram accounts are riddled with photos of the couple.

On Monday, Prince shared a pair of selfies, writing, “My Ride or Die till the end😘”

They recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary, and Federline, 39, celebrated with a collage photo on the social media site, which included a sweet message for Prince.

“I couldn’t have found a better lover, best friend, drinking buddy, team mate, mom, and on … and on.. and on… you are the glue that holds us together,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

My Ride or Die till the end 😘 A post shared by Victoria (@crownv_16) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

“I want to grow old with you while watching these seeds grow … Thank you for loving me and putting up with my shit for the last 10 years .. I am proud to call you my wife … HAPPY ANNIVERSARY I LOVE YOU.”

The couple wed in August 2013 — just one day after getting engaged and receiving a marriage license.

Federline and Prince began dating in 2008 and share two daughters, Jordan Kay, 6, and 3-year-old Peyton Marie.

Britney Spears Appears Terrified as Man Crashes Stage During Vegas Residency: ‘He’s Got a Gun?’

Federline has four other children: daughter Kori Madison, 14, and son Kaleb Michael, 12, Federline’s children with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson; sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with ex-wife Britney Spears.

Spears wed Federline in September 2004 and then split from him just two years later.