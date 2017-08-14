Kesha Tweets Support for Taylor Swift: ‘Truth Is Always the Answer’

Kesha is shouting out her support for Taylor Swift, following the 1989 singer’s court battle with former radio DJ David Mueller.

“I support you always,” Kesha tweeted Monday morning, “and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer.”

Mueller brought a suit against Swift, claiming that the pop star had ruined his career by alleging that he had groped” her in 2013. The case was dealt a defeat last week when the judge threw out his case, citing insufficient evidence. Swift, who testified during the trial and was present for the ruling, was “visibly emotional,” PEOPLE reported.

Mueller’s suit against Swift’s mother Andrea, however, is ongoing, as is Swift’s against him for sexual assault.

Swift famously aided Kesha in her own recent legal battle against Dr. Luke, donating $250,000 to the star to help pay her attorneys.

