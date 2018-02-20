Surgery-Bound Kesha 'Heartbroken' to Postpone Tour After Tearing ACL in Concert Fall

Kesha is “heartbroken” after a torn ACL has forced her to cancel 11 March and April dates of her upcoming tour.

The “Praying” singer will undergo surgery Tuesday for injuries suffered during a fall while performing in Dubai on Feb. 9, her rep confirms. As a result, tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan have been postponed while she recovers, while her Byron Bay Bluesfest performance has been canceled.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha, 30, said in a statement.

“Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

The injury will reportedly not impact the North American leg of The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour, which is slated to begin on June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.